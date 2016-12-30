Education funding from Utah’s trust lands expected to grow despite Bears Ears designation

But the acreage in question is a relatively small portion of Utah's school trust lands, amounting to roughly 3 percent of the 3.3 million acres managed by The Utah School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration (SITLA).

The Permanent State School Fund has shown three decades of consistent and healthy growth, swelling from $18 million in 1982 to more than $2 billion today.

And the designation of a new monument creates an opportunity for SITLA to exchange land parcels with the federal government, swapping inaccessible land within Bears Ears for other — and potentially more profitable — parcels elsewhere in the state.

That means schools are not at risk of losing money because of Bears Ears, SITLA deputy director Kim Christy said, and could see even greater revenue added to the Permanent State School Fund over time.

"It could open up better opportunities for us or it could be neutral to us," Christy said. "We just want to make sure that whatever we do is, obviously, in the best interest of our beneficiaries."

The president's Bears Ears proclamation specifically directs the Secretary of the Interior to pursue a land-swap with the state to compensate SITLA for its holdings within the monument.

While not a guarantee, Christy said, an intent to exchange acreage follows the custom set by previous executive designations within the state.

"On its face, certainly, it is a relatively encouraging gesture," Christy said. "There are a lot of complications and uncertainties that still stem from it."

Among those complications are overtures of legal and political action by state leaders, according to Tim Donaldson, School Children's Trust director for the Utah Board of Education.

An agreement to exchange land could be made over time, he said, but efforts will be slowed as Utah's elected leaders press for a reversal or reduction of the monument, and if Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes follows through with his pledge to file a lawsuit challenging the Bears Ears designation.

"Any land exchange that we agree to, the Legislature would have to approve," Donaldson said. "It's hard to see an agreement, exchange, sale, what-have-you, being quickly wrapped up. It seems more likely to have prolonged litigation or political fights on this issue."

But even without a land exchange, Donaldson said Utah schools won't see a drop in funding.

SITLA's revenues continue to add to the Permanent State School Fund, Donaldson said, and a recent change to Utah law gives fund managers greater flexibility in distributing earnings.

With or without Bears Ears, the money awarded to schools will increase next year and continue to grow, Donaldson said, but the monument could lead to a slower rate of growth into the future.