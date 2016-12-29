A police bomb squad "disrupted" a suspicious package Thursday morning at a Salt Lake City building that houses mail operations for the Mormon church but found no explosives.

Workers who scanned the package — which was addressed to the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — saw electronic components in it, Detective Richard Chipping of the Salt Lake City Police Department said.

After the electronics were spotted shortly before 10:30 a.m., the building, at 48 S. 400 East, was evacuated as a safety precaution, Eric Hawkins, an LDS Church spokesman, said.