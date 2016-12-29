D.A.: West Jordan police officer ‘justified’ in fatally shooting armed robbery suspect

A West Jordan police officer's fatal shooting of an armed credit union robbery suspect last month has been ruled justified by the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office.

In a Wednesday letter to WJPD Chief Douglas Diamond, District Attorney Sim Gill declared that Officer Keith Jenkins "reasonably believed deadly force was necessary to prevent death or serious bodily injury to himself and/or others" when he shot and killed 40-year-old Jesse Jay Taylor, of Spanish Fork on Nov. 2.

Taylor allegedly had robbed the Mountain American Credit Union at 6761 S. Redwood Road at gunpoint about 1:45 p.m. that day. About 20 minutes later, police — aided by a GPS tracker hidden in the stolen cash — located his pickup truck and attempted to pull it over.