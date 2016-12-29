Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

D.A.: West Jordan police officer ‘justified’ in fatally shooting armed robbery suspect

By connect
First Published      Updated 1 minute ago

A West Jordan police officer's fatal shooting of an armed credit union robbery suspect last month has been ruled justified by the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office.

In a Wednesday letter to WJPD Chief Douglas Diamond, District Attorney Sim Gill declared that Officer Keith Jenkins "reasonably believed deadly force was necessary to prevent death or serious bodily injury to himself and/or others" when he shot and killed 40-year-old Jesse Jay Taylor, of Spanish Fork on Nov. 2.

Taylor allegedly had robbed the Mountain American Credit Union at 6761 S. Redwood Road at gunpoint about 1:45 p.m. that day. About 20 minutes later, police — aided by a GPS tracker hidden in the stolen cash — located his pickup truck and attempted to pull it over.

Instead, Taylor sped away, eventually breaking through a light rail crossing barrier at 7900 S. 1300 West; shortly thereafter, he crashed into a wall.

Taylor bailed out of the disabled pickup, brandishing a handgun as he was chased on foot by three WJPD officers, including Jenkins, through a residential area near 8900 South and 1100 West.

"Officers ordered Mr. Taylor to stop and drop the gun, repeatedly shouting commands," Gill wrote. "Mr. Taylor did not stop or drop the gun, but instead ran with his gun toward several police officers."

That, Gill found, was when Jenkins fired three shots. Taylor, struck at least once, died at the scene despite efforts by police and paramedics to save him. Police recovered a .22-caliber handgun from the deceased.

Utah court records show Taylor had long criminal history, but primarily one of non-violent misdemeanor offenses ranging from drug possession and use, to shoplifting, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.

remims@sltrib.com

Twitter: @remims

 

COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT      ()