Salt Lake has lowest unemployment among nation’s large metro areas

The Salt Lake City metro area is tied with Boston for the lowest unemployment rate among the nation's 51 metro areas with at least 1 million residents.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Thursday that the Salt Lake area's unemployment rate was 2.4 percent in November — down from 2.8 percent a year earlier. Boston's rate also was a low 2.4 percent.

In contrast, the highest unemployment rate among large metro areas was 5.5 percent in Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, Calif.

Despite Salt Lake City's top ranking among large metro areas, unemployment was even lower in some of Utah's smaller metro areas last month.