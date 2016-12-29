Teen accused of killing worker at Utah youth ranch makes first court appearance

Brewer's first hearing was quick — his attorney, Ron Yengich, waived reading of the eight charges filed against him. Yengich then told the judge he needed more time to look over the evidence in the case before deciding how to proceed.

A Feb. 2 hearing was set for the defendant to decide if he wants a preliminary hearing.

The boy's parents did not comment to reporters as they left the courthouse Thursday.

Along with the aggravated murder charge, Brewer faces charges of attempted aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, failure to stop at the command of police, tampering with evidence, reckless endangerment, theft and reckless driving.

The teen had been in the facility for five days before the deadly attack, according to a probable-cause statement filed in court.

Brewer told police that he had a "bad pill addiction," and, on his second day in Utah, he began feeling suicidal, and feared his parents had betrayed and abandoned him. On the day before the attack, Brewer drank bleach in an attempt to kill himself, he told police.

On Tuesday morning, Brewer woke up feeling "heartless," he told police, according to the court document.

The assault began at about 7:30 a.m. at the facility, which advertises itself as a residential school and treatment program for troubled youths ages 12 to 18.

Woolsey had come to check on some teens sitting around a campfire when Brewer began attacking him with a weapon from behind, Garfield County Sheriff Danny Perkins told The Associated Press. Brewer told police that he used a "metal stick" — later identified as a piece of metal rebar that had been used as a fire poker — in the assault, according to court records.

After the attack on Woolsey, the other teens rushed to a nearby cabin, where they sleep, and alerted another staffer, Alicia Keller.

When Keller arrived at the cabin, the boy turned to her, according to her father, Bob Rechtsteiner. A struggle ensued at the cabin door as the teen tried to force his way in and Keller kept him out, Perkins said.

Keller held the doors shut so the teen couldn't get inside and hurt students, Rechtsteiner has said. The boy beat her hand, leaving fingers smashed and muscles twitching, and smacked her over the head.

Keller later told police that after she was assaulted, Brewer went to Woolsey's body and grabbed his wallet and his keys. He unsuccessfully tried to start Woolsey's truck.

The teen then returned to the cabin area, and threatened to break in and "kill everyone," Keller told police.