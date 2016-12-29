Quantcast
UPD hunts 2 suspects in drive-by shooting; 9-year-old boy remains critical

A 9-year-old boy remained in critical condition Thursday, the day after being shot in the head during a drive-by shooting in Kearns.

Unified Police Detective Ken Hansen said it could be the weekend before doctors know whether the boy will recover from emergency surgery.

Hansen also said investigators were "working on a good lead," but he could not further detail the status of efforts to identity and apprehend the suspects. He did say the incident was believed to have been possibly gang-related.

The boy, along with two other children, was sitting in the back seat of an SUV about 2:10 p.m. when a black BMW, with two young male Latinos wearing red Chicago Bulls caps and red clothing inside, passed by near 5285 West and 4985 South.

Gunfire erupted and one round went through the SUV's windshield, striking the boy. No one else was injured, police said.

The boy was conscious and breathing when rushed by ambulance first to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, then flown to Salt Lake City's Primary Children's Hospital.

The suspects' vehicle was found about two hours later, abandoned near 1940 South and Richards Street (55 West) in Salt Lake City.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call either 911, or UPD at 801-743-7000.

