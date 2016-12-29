UPD arrests one of two suspects in drive-by shooting; 9-year-old boy remains critical

Unified Police detectives have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with the Wednesday shooting of a 9 year old boy in Kearns in the head.

Oscar Bermejo-Zaragoza was arrested Thursday afternoon, UPD tweeted about 2:45 p.m.

Police had been looking for two suspects.

Meanwhile, the boy remained in critical condition Thursday, the day after being shot in the head during what was described as a drive-by shooting.

Unified Police Detective Ken Hansen said it could be the weekend before doctors know whether the boy will recover from emergency surgery.

Hansen the incident was believed to have been possibly gang-related.

The boy, along with two other children, was sitting in the back seat of an SUV about 2:10 p.m. when a black BMW, with two young male Latinos wearing red Chicago Bulls caps and red clothing inside, passed by near 5285 West and 4985 South.