UPD arrests one of two suspects in drive-by shooting; 9-year-old boy remains critical

By connect
First Published      Updated 16 minutes ago
Unified Police detectives have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with the Wednesday shooting of a 9 year old boy in Kearns in the head.

Oscar Bermejo-Zaragoza was arrested Thursday afternoon, UPD tweeted about 2:45 p.m.

Police had been looking for two suspects.

Meanwhile, the boy remained in critical condition Thursday, the day after being shot in the head during what was described as a drive-by shooting.

Unified Police Detective Ken Hansen said it could be the weekend before doctors know whether the boy will recover from emergency surgery.

Hansen the incident was believed to have been possibly gang-related.

The boy, along with two other children, was sitting in the back seat of an SUV about 2:10 p.m. when a black BMW, with two young male Latinos wearing red Chicago Bulls caps and red clothing inside, passed by near 5285 West and 4985 South.

Gunfire erupted and one round went through the SUV's windshield, striking the boy. No one else was injured, police said.

The boy was conscious and breathing when rushed by ambulance first to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, then flown to Salt Lake City's Primary Children's Hospital.

The suspects' vehicle was found about two hours later, abandoned near 1940 South and Richards Street (55 West) in Salt Lake City.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call either 911, or UPD at 801-743-7000.

Bermejo-Zaragoza was booked into the Salt Lake County jail on suspicion of aggravated assault resulting in serious injury and felony discharge of a firearm in the direction of a vehicle.

He is currently facing felony burglary, robbery and assault charges in Ogden's 2nd District Court for allegedly committing a home invasion robbery in September.

Along with two other armed men, Bermejo-Zaragoza entered an Ogden home on the night of Sept. 12, assaulted a resident and demanded cash, guns and drugs, charges state.

Other residents of the home hid in a closet, called police and then escaped through a window.

After SWAT officers surrounded the home, Bermejo-Zaragoza and the other two alleged robbers were found hiding in the attic and arrested.

Bermejo-Zaragoza, listed by Salt Lake County jail officials as a Mexican national, has been free on $50,000 bail in the Ogden case since Sept. 27, court records show.

