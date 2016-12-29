Crews rush to 2-alarm apartment complex blaze in southeast SLC

A two-alarm fire erupted in a southeast Salt Lake City apartment building Thursday morning.

No injuries were immediately reported, but public safety dispatchers say firefighters arrived 6:22 a.m. at 1016 E. 900 South.

Crews, finding heavy, 20-foot flames and smoke pouring from the three-story, multi-family brick structure, evacuated residents and quickly called a second alarm.

The fire was under control by 7 a.m. Evacuees were given shelter from the cold at a nearby fire station.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, and losses were being assessed.

One third-floor unit was deemed a total loss with about six others sustaining smoke and water damage.