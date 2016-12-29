Quantcast
Utah forecast: A cold, foggy and smoggy Wasatch goodbye for the last days of 2016

By connect
First Published      Updated 7 minutes ago

Macbeth's witches would feel right at home with the northern Utah's year-ending spell of balefully brittle cold, patchy fog and pernicious smog.

"Fair is foul, and foul is fair," Shakespeare's portentous, cauldron-stirring trio moaned. "Hover through fog and filthy air."

At least, they had that fire to stay warm on that gray, millennium-old Scottish heath. But if you venture out in the Wasatch Front's early dawn during the waning days of this final week of 2016, better bundle up: the National Weather Service forecasts low temperatures anywhere from near zero to the mid-teens.

Patchy morning fog also was on the meteorological menu, and for the state's populous urban valleys, air quality has gone from simply degraded to downright sickly. The Utah Division of Air Quality, noting "orange," or unhealthy particulate pollution levels through Friday, called for a halt to use of solid-fuel burning fireplaces, stoves and furnaces in Salt Lake, Davis, Utah, and Weber counties.

If you must travel, health officials advise, use mass transit or carpool. Young children, the elderly and those with cardiac or lung ailments are urged to stay indoors, or at least avoid prolonged outdoor activity.

The forecast for the Salt Lake and Tooele valleys on Friday called for pre-dawn temperatures in the 5-10 degree range, with daytime highs in the low-30s — up a few degrees from Thursday. New Year's Eve will begin just as cold, with a dusting of morning snow, before struggling to reach highs in the upper-20s.

Southern Utahns usher in the New Year in more favorable conditions. The forecast for Friday and Saturday alike calls for highs around 50 degrees, with periodic rain showers. Overnight lows will be right around the freezing mark.

Plan on hitting the slopes by ski, snowmobile or snowshoe? The Utah Avalanche Center warned Thursday that the risk for potentially deadly backcountry mountain snowslides was "considerable"for the Logan and Ogden districts and "moderate' throughout the rest of the state.

For more extensive forecast information visit the Tribune's weather page at http://www.sltrib.com/news/weather/.

remims@sltrib.com

Twitter: @remims

 

