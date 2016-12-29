Utah forecast: A cold, foggy and smoggy Wasatch goodbye for the last days of 2016

Macbeth's witches would feel right at home with the northern Utah's year-ending spell of balefully brittle cold, patchy fog and pernicious smog.

"Fair is foul, and foul is fair," Shakespeare's portentous, cauldron-stirring trio moaned. "Hover through fog and filthy air."

At least, they had that fire to stay warm on that gray, millennium-old Scottish heath. But if you venture out in the Wasatch Front's early dawn during the waning days of this final week of 2016, better bundle up: the National Weather Service forecasts low temperatures anywhere from near zero to the mid-teens.

Patchy morning fog also was on the meteorological menu, and for the state's populous urban valleys, air quality has gone from simply degraded to downright sickly. The Utah Division of Air Quality, noting "orange," or unhealthy particulate pollution levels through Friday, called for a halt to use of solid-fuel burning fireplaces, stoves and furnaces in Salt Lake, Davis, Utah, and Weber counties.