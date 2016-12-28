Quantcast
Utah woman arrested for allegedly arranging death of ex-husband and his new wife

A Herriman woman was arrested Tuesday for allegedly arranging to have her ex-husband and his new wife killed.

Linda Gillman, 69, apparently planned to have the couple killed in either a contrived "accident" or a "break-in gone wrong," according to a news release from Unified Police Department. She was supposedly using $25,000 from a life insurance policy to pay for the arrangement.

It is unclear who was involved or hired to carry out the act, though detectives said they found "strong evidence" linking Gillman to the plot.

When she spoke to police, Gillman denied any connection to the plan. She was booked on suspicion of two counts of criminal solicitation to commit murder, a first-degree felony. No charges have been filed.

