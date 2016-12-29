Rolly: LaVell Edwards had a heart big enough for everyone — even the likes of me

His stories were funny, sometimes laced with irony and often inspiring.

So when I learned of Edwards' death Thursday at age 86, a flood of memories came pouring back.

"I know you," he said during our first lunch together. "You're the U. of U. guy who hates BYU."

Then he laughed.

"I love your column," he continued. "People in Provo need to not take themselves so seriously."

He was referring to the many jibes I would hurl at BYU and its faithful, acknowledging my Ute fanaticism and lifelong loathing of the Cougars.

He never resented that. In fact, he embraced it as part of living in the Beehive State. Utah vs. BYU represented not only a sports rivalry but also a cultural divide, one some dubbed a Holy War between Gentile and Mormon schools.

As intense and competitive as Edwards was on the field, he could be just as engaging and inclusive off it — to friend and foe.

His affection for Utah coach Ron McBride was a testament to his good nature. The soft-spoken Mormon leader of the Cougars and the jovial Catholic headmaster of the Utes became best friends.

They made joint appearances, often at charity fundraisers, that brought revelry to the rivalry. Both had self-deprecating charm that made their partnership as entertaining as it was motivational.

The two appeared together before the Utah Legislature one year and their Abbott and Costello-type routine had the often-stoic lawmakers buckling over with laughter.

JoAnn wrote a book about McBride titled "Mac Attack" and had long interviews with Edwards.

The two coaches made television commercials together for Bank One that poked fun at the rivalry. One spot featured Edwards having nightmares over the numbers 34-31 after the Utes beat the Cougars by that score two straight years.

As part of the promotion, Bank One had life-size cardboard cutouts of the pair in their branch lobbies. Never too shy, JoAnn asked one of the bank managers when the promotion was over if she could take the cutout. She then brought it to my house during one of my annual BYU-Utah football parties. I put it next to my basement bar. After that, McBride and Edwards were there, together, at all my parties.