9-year-old seriously injured in drive-by shooting in Kearns

A 9-year-old was shot and wounded Wednesday afternoon during an apparent drive-by shooting in Kearns, according to the Unified Police Department.

The child's was transported to Primary Children's Hospital in serious condition, though conscious and breathing when police arrived, said UPD Lt. Brian Lohrke.

The shooting occurred at about 2:10 p.m. near 5285 West and 4985 South.

Police were looking for a black 2010 BMW 535, with black rims and red rotors, and a male suspect who possibly has a rifle and a handgun, according to dispatch broadcasts.

The BMW reportedly has Utah license plates E968TY.