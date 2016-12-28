9-year-old critically injured in drive-by shooting in Kearns

Crime » Police seeking two young men who were wearing Chicago Bulls baseball hats.

A 9-year-old boy was shot and wounded in the head Wednesday afternoon during an apparent drive-by shooting in Kearns, police say.

The shooting occurred about 2:10 p.m. near 5285 West and 4985 South when a round of bullets was fired at an SUV. The boy was sitting in the middle of the backseat and hit by a bullet that went through the windshield, said Unified Police Detective Ken Hansen.

One or two other children were in the car and uninjured; a parent was nearby.

The wounded boy was transported to Primary Children's Hospital in critical condition, though he was conscious and breathing when police arrived, Hansen said.