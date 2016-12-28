Quantcast
9-year-old critically injured in drive-by shooting in Kearns

By AND | The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published      Updated 15 minutes ago
Crime » Police seeking two young men who were wearing Chicago Bulls baseball hats.
A 9-year-old boy was shot and wounded in the head Wednesday afternoon during an apparent drive-by shooting in Kearns, police say.

The shooting occurred about 2:10 p.m. near 5285 West and 4985 South when a round of bullets was fired at an SUV. The boy was sitting in the middle of the backseat and hit by a bullet that went through the windshield, said Unified Police Detective Ken Hansen.

One or two other children were in the car and uninjured; a parent was nearby.

The wounded boy was transported to Primary Children's Hospital in critical condition, though he was conscious and breathing when police arrived, Hansen said.

"We're not sure what they targeted," he added.

Police were looking for two young men wearing Chicago Bulls baseball hats who drove away from the scene in a black BMW.

The car was found abandoned near 1940 South and Richards Street (55 West) at about 4 p.m. by Salt Lake City police.

Dispatch broadcasts said one of the suspects likely has a rifle and a handgun.

Hansen said the incident was "possibly gang-related."

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 911.

 

