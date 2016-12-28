Biskupski announces new development in Salt Lake City’s Northwest Quadrant

"This area truly represents the Crossroads of the West, opening up great distribution opportunities for our company, coupled with a first-class quality of life for our employees," said Linda Fisher, director of corporate communications for POST Consumer Brands.

Bradley J. Ross, president of Freeport West, said his company will build an additional 1 million square feet of industrial space.

"This development is the first of what we hope is many future opportunities in and around the Northwest Quadrant area of Salt Lake City," he said. "We look forward to working with Mayor Biskupski and the City Council on this and many other projects."

Lara Fritts, director of the city's Department of Economic Development said POST will set a precedent for the types of companies that meet the city's goals and vision.

"As we began working with POST, it was clear to us that they had a tight timeline for this project," she said. "Our team worked closely with the city's permitting department to provide POST with the customer service they needed to make this deal happen."

— Christopher Smart