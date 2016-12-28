Biskupski announces new development in Salt Lake City’s Northwest Quadrant

POST Consumer Brands, the nation's third-largest cereal company, is expanding its distribution operations to Salt Lake City.
The cereal giant has begun construction on a 901,000-square-foot facility on California Avenue at 5600 West, near the newly announced Northwest Quadrant development site. The $50-million plant will employ nearly 100 manufacturing and distribution workers.
"Salt Lake City's new Department of Economic Development is focused on building Salt Lake City as a vibrant, beautiful, prosperous, diverse, and authentic place — a place that is economically accessible to everyone," according to a statement from the office of Mayor Jackie Biskupski.
POST officials said they are "excited" about locating in the city's Northwest Quadrant and partnering with Freeport West, which builds and maintains warehouses and distribution centers.