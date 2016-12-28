Quantcast
Biskupski announces new development in Salt Lake City’s Northwest Quadrant

The Salt Lake Tribune
POST Consumer Brands, the nation's third-largest cereal company, is expanding its distribution operations to Salt Lake City.

The cereal giant has begun construction on a 901,000-square-foot facility on California Avenue at 5600 West, near the newly announced Northwest Quadrant development site. The $50-million plant will employ nearly 100 manufacturing and distribution workers.

"Salt Lake City's new Department of Economic Development is focused on building Salt Lake City as a vibrant, beautiful, prosperous, diverse, and authentic place — a place that is economically accessible to everyone," according to a statement from the office of Mayor Jackie Biskupski.

POST officials said they are "excited" about locating in the city's Northwest Quadrant and partnering with Freeport West, which builds and maintains warehouses and distribution centers.

"This area truly represents the Crossroads of the West, opening up great distribution opportunities for our company, coupled with a first-class quality of life for our employees," said Linda Fisher, director of corporate communications for POST Consumer Brands.

Bradley J. Ross, president of Freeport West, said his company will build an additional 1 million square feet of industrial space.

"This development is the first of what we hope is many future opportunities in and around the Northwest Quadrant area of Salt Lake City," he said. "We look forward to working with Mayor Biskupski and the City Council on this and many other projects."

Lara Fritts, director of the city's Department of Economic Development said POST will set a precedent for the types of companies that meet the city's goals and vision.

"As we began working with POST, it was clear to us that they had a tight timeline for this project," she said. "Our team worked closely with the city's permitting department to provide POST with the customer service they needed to make this deal happen."

— Christopher Smart

 

