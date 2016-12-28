Happy New Year: No rise in Utah fuel tax

Low gas prices during 2016 prevent automatic tax increase designed to keep up with inflation.

Here's one reason to cheer in the coming new year: no automatic increase in Utah's gasoline tax.

Low gasoline prices during the past 12 months are preventing what otherwise would have been an automatic uptick in the state tax, effective New Year's Day.

Last year, lawmakers approved a 4.9-cent per gallon hike that took effect Jan. 1, 2016 — from 24.5 cents to 29.4 cents — the first increase since 1997.

The legislation also created a system that could automatically boost that tax every year to keep up with inflation — but only if gasoline prices rise.

That new system is a bit complicated. But the law changed the gasoline tax so that it is now technically 12 percent of the wholesale price of fuel, making it more of a sales tax than the old flat cents-per-gallon tax.