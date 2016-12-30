Relatives say autopsy shows Utah woman’s ‘undetermined’ death should’ve been investigated as homicide

The woman was found lying on a bed, with her shirt pulled up above her breasts, and her underwear cut on one side and pulled down around one leg. Her pants had been cut off and placed under her legs, the report said.

There were small abrasions on the woman's upper lip and nose, bruises on her head, abrasions on her right arm and a small puncture wound on her right forearm. None of the injuries would be life-threatening, the autopsy report said.

Material in the woman's esophagus and stomach were "suggestive of pill material," but toxicology testing was negative for any drugs, the report said.

"An asphyxial event, such as a smothering, cannot be totally excluded as causing this death," Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Edward Leis wrote in his final report, which was dated Nov. 23.

Leis concluded: "The cause and manner of death are therefore certified as undetermined."

The medical examiner's report was provided to The Salt Lake Tribune by Kristi Maxwell's brother-in-law, James L. Davis, of Spanish Fork, who said Wednesday many family members were frustrated by the reluctance of police and prosecutors to call the case what it was: a homicide investigation.

As portrayed in previous news reports, Davis said, Kristi Maxwell's death "could have been construed as death by natural causes or possibly due to a drug overdose."

"Nothing could be further from the truth," he said. "She fought for her life."

He added that in the tightknit community of Emery County, where "everyone knows everyone ... this death has shaken many to their core and divided them among those who believe the truth and those who believe Richard Maxwell could never have done something like this."

"In memory of her, those who knew and loved her deserve to know that she did not die of natural causes," Davis said. "She died as she lived, fighting for life."

Davis said Wednesday that family members had asked the county attorney and sheriff's office to put out a statement that they were, indeed, investigating Kristi Maxwell's death as a possible homicide.

He said that to not state the truth about the case "diminishes her life and buoys the life of a killer."

"Their reluctance to not publicly state that is baffling," he said. "It just keeps the wound bleeding."

Emery County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Janalee Luke said Wednesday: "I can tell you that, internally, we always called it the Kristi Maxwell homicide investigation, and we still do."