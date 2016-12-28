Another FLDS defendant pleads guilty in food stamp fraud case and is sentenced to time served

A second member of the polygamous Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has pleaded guilty in a federal food stamp fraud case and been sentenced to time served.

Seth Steed Jeffs admitted Wednesday in U.S. District Court to using Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits worth at least $5,000 contrary to the law. Judge Ted Stewart sentenced Jeffs to the six months he has already served behind bars, a term that allows the 43-year-old to be released from jail Wednesday.

"He's ready to go back home and work and take care of his family," defense attorney Jay Winward said outside court.