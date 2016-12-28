Quantcast
Another FLDS defendant pleads guilty in food stamp fraud case and is sentenced to time served

A second member of the polygamous Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has pleaded guilty in a federal food stamp fraud case and been sentenced to time served.

Seth Steed Jeffs admitted Wednesday in U.S. District Court to using Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits worth at least $5,000 contrary to the law. Judge Ted Stewart sentenced Jeffs to the six months he has already served behind bars, a term that allows the 43-year-old to be released from jail Wednesday.

"He's ready to go back home and work and take care of his family," defense attorney Jay Winward said outside court.

Jeffs was one of 11 FLDS members charged last February with one felony count of conspiracy to defraud the nutrition assistance program and one count of conspiracy to launder money. He pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of using benefits contrary to law under a plea deal.

One other defendant, John Wayman, made the same plea last week and also was sentenced to time served. Under their plea bargains, the Jeffs and Wayman do not have to serve probation or pay restitution.

Other nine defendants in the case are scheduled for trial Jan. 30.

But defense attorneys have said plea deals have been offered to all the defendants.

Another defendant, Lyle Jeffs, absconded in June and remains at large.

