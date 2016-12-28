Quantcast
SLCPD arrests 1 suspect, identifies second in fatal car shooting

By connect
First Published      Updated 11 minutes ago
Salt Lake City police have identified the last of two suspects in a botched robbery than left a man dead in his car from a gunshot wound.

SLCPD Detective Greg Wilking said Wednesday that 18-year-old Anthony Glen Taylor remained at large. Another suspect, Romeo Alyss Alvarez, also 18, had been arrested late Tuesday.

About 11 a.m. Tuesday, police found 19-year-old Sebastian Salgado dead inside a car at 291 E. Browning Ave. (1400 South). Neighbors, who had reported gunfire to 911, saw two men running from the vehicle.

Wilking said the suspects are believed to have responded to an ad, placed for an undisclosed item on an undisclosed online classified site, and arranged to meet Salgado at an unspecified location outside the city.

The men then claimed they needed to travel into Salt Lake City to get money for the item, and Salgado — who was accompanied by an unidentified girlfriend — gave them a lift in his car.

En route, the suspects attempted to rob Salgado, who fought over a handgun one of the men produced, police said. Salgado was mortally wounded — police would not say where on his body he was shot — during the struggle.

The suspects fled as police arrived, one of them — Alvarez — leaving his wallet behind inside the vehicle, Wilking said. Alvarez was arrested later that same night.

Salgado's girlfriend was questioned and released, police said.

Anyone with information on Taylor's whereabouts is asked to call SLCPD at 801-799-3000, or anonymously text 274637 using the keyword "TIPSLCPD."

