SLCPD arrests 1 suspect, identifies second in fatal car shooting

Salt Lake City police have identified the last of two suspects in a botched robbery than left a man dead in his car from a gunshot wound.

SLCPD Detective Greg Wilking said Wednesday that 18-year-old Anthony Glen Taylor remained at large. Another suspect, Romeo Alyss Alvarez, also 18, had been arrested late Tuesday.

About 11 a.m. Tuesday, police found 19-year-old Sebastian Salgado dead inside a car at 291 E. Browning Ave. (1400 South). Neighbors, who had reported gunfire to 911, saw two men running from the vehicle.

Wilking said the suspects are believed to have responded to an ad, placed for an undisclosed item on an undisclosed online classified site, and arranged to meet Salgado at an unspecified location outside the city.