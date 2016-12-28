Quantcast
Suspect, already jailed on drug counts, booked for Millcreek stabbing death

By connect
First Published      Updated 45 minutes ago
A man already in jail on unrelated charges has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree felony murder in the Dec. 9 Millcreek stabbing death of 46-year-old Alaa Alkhatawi.

The murder count was added to Salt Lake County jail booking information for 25-year-old Karrar Tahier Suhail on Dec. 15, Unified Police confirmed on Wednesday.

Suhail, who remained behind bars without bail, had earlier been booked on suspicion of third-degree felony possession of a concealed firearm and misdemeanor drug and drug paraphernalia possession counts.

Unified Police officers, conducting a welfare check, found Alkhatawai's body earlier this month inside a residence at 3365 S. 900 East.

At the time of his death, Alkhatawi was on probation for a January guilty plea to filing a false insurance claim on a car he claimed had been stolen, as well as 2015 guilty pleas for misdemeanor drug charges.

Suhail, an acquaintance of the victim, has a criminal record including a 2012 felony aggravated assault involving a male juvenile, a 2014 felony riot conviction, and a guilty plea in March 2015 as part of a plea deal where felony counts were lowered to misdemeanor attempted forgery and theft by deception charges.

remims@slrtrib.com

Twitter: @remims

 

