Suspect, already jailed on drug counts, booked for Millcreek stabbing death

A man already in jail on unrelated charges has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree felony murder in the Dec. 9 Millcreek stabbing death of 46-year-old Alaa Alkhatawi.

The murder count was added to Salt Lake County jail booking information for 25-year-old Karrar Tahier Suhail on Dec. 15, Unified Police confirmed on Wednesday.

Suhail, who remained behind bars without bail, had earlier been booked on suspicion of third-degree felony possession of a concealed firearm and misdemeanor drug and drug paraphernalia possession counts.

Unified Police officers, conducting a welfare check, found Alkhatawai's body earlier this month inside a residence at 3365 S. 900 East.