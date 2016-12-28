Cops hunting for gunmen who robbed motels in Midvale, Murray

Police Wednesday were hunting for gun-toting suspects who held up motels in Midvale and Murray within minutes of each other.

Two Polynesian males, believed in their 20s, allegedly walked into the lobby of the Super 8 Motel, 7048 S. 900 East in Midvale, at 2:24 a.m. Wednesday. One pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded cash.

The suspects got an undisclosed amount of money and fled, Unified Police Lt. Brian Lohrke said.

At 2:55 a.m., the same men are believed to have attempted to rob the Quality Inn & Suites, 440 W. 5300 South in Murray.

The suspects once more burst into the lobby, one pointing a handgun at the clerk and demanding money. This time, however, the clerk dashed into a back room and locked the door and the foiled robbers left.