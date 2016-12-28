Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

W. Jordan cops want tips on suspect in 2 bank holdups

By connect
First Published      Updated 43 minutes ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (1)

Police are seeking the public's help in bringing to justice a suspect in the armed robberies of two West Jordan bank branch offices.

West Jordan Police Department spokesman Michael Harvie said the suspect — a white male in his early-50s with a brown-and-gray beard, wearing a gray jacket, a baseball cap with a knit beanie over it, glasses, jeans and white shoes — first held up a U.S. Bank, 4080 W. 9000 South, about 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

He handed a note to a teller demanding cash, got it and fled on foot.

Moments later and about 5 miles away, the same man, this time observed armed with a weapon of an undisclosed nature, also used a note to obtain money from a teller at the U.S. Bank at 7061 S. Redwood Road.

Harvie said detectives hope someone will recognize the man, whose image was captured on bank security cameras, and call WJPD at 801-840-4000.

remims@sltrib.com

Twitter: @remims

 

COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT      ()