W. Jordan cops want tips on suspect in 2 bank holdups

Police are seeking the public's help in bringing to justice a suspect in the armed robberies of two West Jordan bank branch offices.

West Jordan Police Department spokesman Michael Harvie said the suspect — a white male in his early-50s with a brown-and-gray beard, wearing a gray jacket, a baseball cap with a knit beanie over it, glasses, jeans and white shoes — first held up a U.S. Bank, 4080 W. 9000 South, about 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

He handed a note to a teller demanding cash, got it and fled on foot.

Moments later and about 5 miles away, the same man, this time observed armed with a weapon of an undisclosed nature, also used a note to obtain money from a teller at the U.S. Bank at 7061 S. Redwood Road.