Utah forecast: A cold, gray denouement for 2016; fresh snow and air in the New Year

The waning days of 2016 will see light snow for the mountains, continuing frigid temperatures, and persistent pollution for the Wasatch Front's inversion-plagued urban valleys.
The National Weather Service says you can blame all that on a high pressure system lingering over the region. Those conditions will last almost right up to the moment Utahns ring in the New Year, when a fresh snowstorm is expected to scour the air.
Salt Lake, Davis, Utah, Weber, Box Elder and Cache counties will remain locked under a haze of smog and particulate pollution, earning "yellow," or moderate grades from the Utah Division of Air Quality. Health officials urge affected residents to use mass transit and refrain from using solid-fuel burning devices or outdoor fires of any kind.