Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Utah forecast: A cold, gray denouement for 2016; fresh snow and air in the New Year

By connect
First Published      Updated 49 minutes ago

The waning days of 2016 will see light snow for the mountains, continuing frigid temperatures, and persistent pollution for the Wasatch Front's inversion-plagued urban valleys.

The National Weather Service says you can blame all that on a high pressure system lingering over the region. Those conditions will last almost right up to the moment Utahns ring in the New Year, when a fresh snowstorm is expected to scour the air.

Salt Lake, Davis, Utah, Weber, Box Elder and Cache counties will remain locked under a haze of smog and particulate pollution, earning "yellow," or moderate grades from the Utah Division of Air Quality. Health officials urge affected residents to use mass transit and refrain from using solid-fuel burning devices or outdoor fires of any kind.

Away from the major metro population centers — Tooele, Washington, Carbon, Duchesne and Uintah counties — air quality was "green," or healthy.

At least it was marginally warmer for the Wasatch Front, though a sunny Thursday's highs in the low-30s — matching the daytime temperatures forecast Wednesday — hardly amounted to a heat wave.

Friday, with building cloud cover, will see the mercury dip once more into the upper 20s — and overnight lows for the remainder of the week remain bone-chilling in the low- to mid-teens for the Salt Lake and Tooele valleys.

Overnight lows in southern Utah, too, were chilly, in the upper-20s to mid-30s through the remainder of the week. However, Utah's Dixie at least will get well above the freezing mark during the afternoons, with highs flirting with 50 degrees.

The Utah Avalanche Center warned that the danger of potentially deadly backcountry mountain snowslides as of Wednesday was "considerable" in the Logan, Ogden, Salt Lake, Provo and Moab districts, while the Uintas, Skyline and Abajo areas were at "moderate" risk.

For more extensive forecast information visit the Tribune's weather page at http://www.sltrib.com/news/weather/.

remims@sltrib.com

Twitter: @remims

 

COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT      ()