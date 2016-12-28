Utah forecast: A cold, gray denouement for 2016; fresh snow and air in the New Year

Away from the major metro population centers — Tooele, Washington, Carbon, Duchesne and Uintah counties — air quality was "green," or healthy.

At least it was marginally warmer for the Wasatch Front, though a sunny Thursday's highs in the low-30s — matching the daytime temperatures forecast Wednesday — hardly amounted to a heat wave.

Friday, with building cloud cover, will see the mercury dip once more into the upper 20s — and overnight lows for the remainder of the week remain bone-chilling in the low- to mid-teens for the Salt Lake and Tooele valleys.

Overnight lows in southern Utah, too, were chilly, in the upper-20s to mid-30s through the remainder of the week. However, Utah's Dixie at least will get well above the freezing mark during the afternoons, with highs flirting with 50 degrees.

The Utah Avalanche Center warned that the danger of potentially deadly backcountry mountain snowslides as of Wednesday was "considerable" in the Logan, Ogden, Salt Lake, Provo and Moab districts, while the Uintas, Skyline and Abajo areas were at "moderate" risk.

