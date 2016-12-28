Quantcast
Unified Fire crews douse 3-alarm Draper blaze, find man’s body inside home

Unified Fire Authority crews quickly doused a three-alarm blaze at a Draper row house six-plex late Tuesday night, only to find a man dead inside the unit where the flames first erupted.

UFA spokesman Eric Holmes said the fire was first reported at 11:15 p.m. at 105 E. Mahogany Way (14965 South). Responders found heavy smoke billowing from one unit, and due to the proximity of adjacent residences designated it a three-alarm incident.

Firefighters evacuated neighbors and entered the unit, finding flames primarily contained to an area near and under the stairs. The blaze was extinguished by 11:30 p.m., but "upon searching upstairs, firefighters found a deceased male in his mid- to late-60s," Holmes said on Wednesday.

The official cause of the man's death will be determined by an autopsy, but Holmes said it appeared "his body had suffered extensive heat and smoke damage."

The man's identity was not immediately released, pending notification of next-of-kin. He lived in the home alone.

The cause of the fire was under investigation. Losses were being assessed, but Holmes said the fire did not spread outside the unit and neighboring residents did not report any damages.

Firefighters also found and removed up to 20 "personal-use sized" oxygen bottles from the home's garage. It was not known whether the victim used them for a medical condition, or if they served some other purpose, Holmes said.

