Unified Fire crews douse 3-alarm Draper blaze, find man’s body inside home

Unified Fire Authority crews quickly doused a three-alarm blaze at a Draper row house six-plex late Tuesday night, only to find a man dead inside the unit where the flames first erupted.

UFA spokesman Eric Holmes said the fire was first reported at 11:15 p.m. at 105 E. Mahogany Way (14965 South). Responders found heavy smoke billowing from one unit, and due to the proximity of adjacent residences designated it a three-alarm incident.

Firefighters evacuated neighbors and entered the unit, finding flames primarily contained to an area near and under the stairs. The blaze was extinguished by 11:30 p.m., but "upon searching upstairs, firefighters found a deceased male in his mid- to late-60s," Holmes said on Wednesday.