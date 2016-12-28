Kirby: Love hurts, especially when you’re married to me

For you haters out there, I know it's socially fashionable not to hit women under any circumstance. It's also bullshit.

Section 11, Sub-Chapter 126, Line 18 of Nature's "Code of Human Self Preservation for the Simpleminded" clearly states, "Never pick, pursue or otherwise instigate a physical conflict you have no chance of winning."

Back to hurting my wife. I've never done it on purpose, but I have done it. The first time was right after she agreed to marry me. I picked her up in my arms and twirled her around. My foot slipped and we fell on the sidewalk. I hurt her elbow with my face.

There've been other times, including 390-plus years of tickle, water, pillow, snowball, and Nerf bat fights. Having two older brothers prepared her well for these. When she got tired of fighting, or I started to win, she would punch me in the brachial plexus of my shoulders, causing what is commonly known as a "dead arm."

At first, I laughed because I'm a troll. You have to punch extra hard to really hurt a troll. She couldn't. But then I broke my left shoulder parachuting. She waited until I was fully healed and then started hitting me there again. This time it hurt a whole screaming lot. I got even, though. She had three babies.

All of that is normal relationship stuff. But last week, I slashed the love of my life with a box cutter. Five stitches worth. She deserved it. She came at me with a mop.

Seriously, we were trying to open a box of OxiClean from Costco. Two factors played into the cutting, the first of which is that OxiClean uses half a pound of glue to make sure each box remains sealed during handling.

Second, and probably most contributory, my wife and I are old. She has osteoarthritis in her hands, and I have an index fingernail split all the way to the quick, and two fingers that haven't worked properly since I broke them years ago.

A box cutter had to serve. In the middle of slicing through the cardboard, my wife reached in to help just as the blade whipped free. I caught her right at the base of her left thumb.

There was a lot of blood, which she isn't accustomed to. She kept going limp as the blood dripped all over the counter and floor. I practically had to carry her to the car for the trip to the emergency room.

I was mortified and have felt guilty ever since. I kept apologizing until she became annoyed and demanded I stop. She says it was an accident, and that she should have expected it.

Me: "Well, box cutters are dangerous when not handled properly."

Her: "Not as dangerous as loving someone like you."

