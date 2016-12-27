American Fork police ask help in locating man who allegedly shot and wounded his estranged wife

Investigation » Michael Lowe is suspected in shooting of convenience store clerk.

American Fork police are asking the public's help in locating a man suspected of shooting and wounding his estranged wife on early Saturday morning.

Police allege Michael Darrin Lowe shot 39-year-old Tina Marie Lowe at the convenience store at 312 NW St., where she works as a clerk.

Tina Lowe, who was found injured about 6:40 a.m., was taken to Intermountain Medical Center to be treated for multiple gunshot wounds. She remained in critical condition on Tuesday, according to police.

Lehi Police Department officers found Michael Lowe's abandoned vehicle in their city, according to American Fork police. The area was searched but Lowe had not been located as of late Tuesday afternoon.