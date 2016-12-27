Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

American Fork police ask help in locating man who allegedly shot and wounded his estranged wife

By connect
First Published      Updated 35 minutes ago
Investigation » Michael Lowe is suspected in shooting of convenience store clerk.
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (3)

American Fork police are asking the public's help in locating a man suspected of shooting and wounding his estranged wife on early Saturday morning.

Police allege Michael Darrin Lowe shot 39-year-old Tina Marie Lowe at the convenience store at 312 NW St., where she works as a clerk.

Tina Lowe, who was found injured about 6:40 a.m., was taken to Intermountain Medical Center to be treated for multiple gunshot wounds. She remained in critical condition on Tuesday, according to police.

Lehi Police Department officers found Michael Lowe's abandoned vehicle in their city, according to American Fork police. The area was searched but Lowe had not been located as of late Tuesday afternoon.

An investigation showed an ongoing history of domestic violence-related incidents that had not been reported to law enforcement, police said.

Lowe is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who knows his whereabouts or has information about the shooting is asked to call the American Fork Police Department at 801-763-3020.

Those needing assistance with domestic violence issues are urged to call the Domestic Violence LINKLine at 1-800-897-LINK (5465).

pmanson@sltrib.com

Twitter: @PamelaMansonSLC

 

COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT      ()