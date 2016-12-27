Utah man charged with murder for allegedly shooting roommate

Fritz later told police that he when he looked in a mirror and saw he had a black eye and bloody nose, he "snapped," charges state.

He got a handgun from a drawer, racked a round into the chamber and opened his door to see Vancamp standing in his own room without any weapons in his hands, charges state.

According to a witness, Vancamp screamed, "It wasn't me, Bro," charges state.

Fritz than began to fire at Vancamp, and continued to fire until the weapon would not fire anymore, charges state.

Fritz's father, who was in the basement, ran upstairs, and his son said, "I killed Taylor," charges state.

The father — who called 911 at about 7:30 a.m. — told Fritz to sit on the couch until police arrived, according to police.

Layton police Lt. Travis Lyman said last week that officers found Vancamp dead inside his bedroom, having been shot "numerous times."

Lyman said he did not know what precipitated the initial fight, which ranged from the hallway to a female resident's bedroom and back out into the hallway.

Following the shooting, the female resident of the home and Fritz's father took the handgun allegedly used in the slaying, as well as another firearm, and placed them in the kitchen, Lyman said.

