Utah man charged with murder for allegedly shooting roommate

A 20-year-old man has been charged with fatally shooting his friend and roommate last week at their Layton home.
Christopher S. Fritz Jr. was charged Tuesday in 2nd District Court with one count of first-degree felony for the Dec. 19 death of 24-year-old Taylor James Vancamp.
An initial court appearance was set for Wednesday. Fritz faces up to life in prison if convicted as charged.
Fritz told Layton police that he and Vancamp began to argue that morning while drinking alcohol at their home at 1407 E. 275 North.
Following a physical fight, Vancamp and Fritz went to their respective bedrooms, which are separated by hallway.