Utah man charged with fatally shooting his father

He also is charged with possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person, a second-degree felony, and third-degree felony discharge of a firearm. In addition, he is charged with two counts of assault and one count of carrying a loaded firearm in an unlawful place, all class B misdemeanors.

According to charging documents, Main's father, 56-year-old James Main Sr. called sheriff's dispatchers on Oct. 28 to report that his son was "acting crazy and sprayed him with a fire extinguisher and then threatened to stab his truck tire." In addition, the father claimed his son had stolen his .357-caliber revolver and run into the mountains.

A deputy searched the area but was unable to find James Main Jr., the charging documents say.

On Oct. 29, police and a deputy responding to a call of shots fired at a Roosevelt residence on Bonnie Drive learned Main had kidnapped a man and a woman at gunpoint at another home in the city, the charging documents say. Main allegedly ordered the two to get into a car and forced the man to drive to the Bonnie Drive residence.

The charging documents say the man told police that "James Jr. had been bragging to him that he had just shot his father." After a struggle outside the Bonnie Drive home, the man and woman were able to escape and Main allegedly fired a shot at them.

A man at the home came outside and wrestled the .357-revolver from Main, the documents say.

Police found James Main Sr. dead from gunshot wounds and located two spent .357 shot inside the home.

Main Jr. had fled and was arrested Oct. 30 in Grand Junction, Colo.

The Daily Sentinel in Grand Junction reported that Main is accused in Colorado of leading law-enforcement there on several high-speed chases, allegedly in stolen vehicles; forcing a woman to accompany him while he stole a car; causing a hit-and-run crash; and burglarizing a home.

Main has been jailed in Colorado. No court dates have been set in the Utah case.

pmanson@sltrib.com

Twitter: PamelaMansonSLC