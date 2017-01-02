School funding proponents moving forward with tax-increase initiative as Utah lawmakers prepare to convene

But employing teachers is not one of Utah's strengths.

The state's school districts are currently facing a staffing shortage, with low wages and large class sizes — a product of worst-in-the-nation funding levels — combining to make Utah classroom jobs noncompetitive, and contributing to high turnover rates among school faculty.

That's why Bailey supports Our Schools Now, a proposed ballot initiative that seeks to lift the state's income tax rate from 5 percent to 5.875 percent.

If successful, Our Schools Now would generate roughly $750 million for the state's public education system, including $1.8 million for Corner Canyon High School.

The money, to be distributed on a per-student basis, would mean higher salaries, additional teaching positions, new classroom technology or any other item on the wish lists of administrators and policymakers.

"If we could have more teachers, then we could reduce the stress on the teachers already in the classroom," Bailey said. "There would be more job satisfaction and better retention."

The initiative, expected to reach voters in 2018, is not without its detractors.

Tax-wary advocacy groups bristle at writing schools a $750 million check, while Utah lawmakers object to circumventions of the legislative process.

Critics point to the hundreds of millions of dollars added to school budgets since the Great Recession, which led to incremental and disputed improvements in school performance.

Others, like Sutherland Institute education policy analyst Christine Cooke, cite Utah's above-average graduation rate and best-in-the-nation science scores as evidence that Utah schools are succeeding despite low funding levels.

"More money is not necessarily reform," said Cooke, also a former educator. "Real education reform requires innovations, new ideas, asking big, bold questions and opportunities for personalization."

Lawmakers, who deflated an elections-related ballot initiative in 2014 by passing a compromise bill, plan to hold several hearings on Our Schools Now.

The initiative's organizers, among the most notable and influential business leaders in the state, say they're willing to strike a deal with the Legislature. But they also believe the public is with them, and the initiative won't be satisfied or called off without a significant boost to school coffers.

"We are full steam ahead," said Education First co-chairman Bob Marquardt. "We've gotten quite a bit of attention since our announcement a month ago and a lot of interest."