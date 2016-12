Crews quickly contained a fire at a Salt Lake City tire shop Tuesday afternoon.

The small blaze ignited about 1:45 p.m. after the outlet for a stove sparked behind a wall, said Salt Lake City fire Capt. Davin Halvorsen. Firefighters doused the flames in about five minutes.

The shop, Victor's Tires, near 1400 South and 700 West, had less than $1,000 in damage.

ctanner@sltrib.com Twitter: @CourtneyLTanner