Dog food plant fire causes $300K losses in Ogden

Ogden firefighter placed losses at $300,000 from a blaze that billowed clouds of thick, black smoke from a dog food manufacturing plant Tuesday.

Ogden Deputy Fire Chief Eric Bauman said the fire, reported shortly after noon at the American Pet Nutrition complex, 133 W. 28th Street, forced evacuation of about 200 employees. No injuries were reported.

The source of the fire was determined to be in the plant's odor scrubber mechanism within the air filtration system.

The fire was extinguished by 1 p.m., and employees were allowed to return shortly thereafter.

