Utah alcohol sales reach new highs in 2016

There are several reasons why liquor is booming in Utah, but the state's changing demographics is the most prominent. Starting in the 1990s and continuing through 2008, there was an influx of new residents to Utah — including many non-Mormons who are more likely to consume alcohol.

There also has been an increase in Utah-produced beer and liquor, as well as a flourishing tourism and hospitality industry. On Tuesday, the DABC liquor commission approved manufacturing licenses for two new Utah breweries and one distillery, bringing the state total to 31 breweries and 19 distilleries. In 2013, Utah had just 18 breweries and three distilleries.

Growing liquor sales is likely to continue, according to numbers in the DABC's 2016 annual report released Tuesday.

Between July 1, 2015 and June 30, 2016, liquor sales at Utah's 44 state-owned stores brought in a record $405.9 million in total sales, excluding sales taxes. That's a 7.8 percent increase from 2015 when annual sales were $376.2 million.

More than 16 percent of the total, or $65.5 million, is wine, beer and spirits purchased by Utah restaurants and bars for on premise consumption.

The DABC keeps about $46.6 million, or about 11 percent of the revenues, to cover operating costs, such as liquor storage and delivery as well as salaries, wages and benefits for the 220 full-time and 315 part-time employees.

Under state law, however, the rest must be returned to the state. To meet that legal obligation, the DABC transfered $104.03 million to the general fund; $40.64 million to Utah's school lunch program; more than $4 million to the State Bureau of Investigation for liquor law enforcement efforts; and $2.19 million to an education program that works to prevent underage drinking, according to the report.

The DABC also collected $21.74 million in sales tax, which is distributed to local cities and counties.

In a letter to employees that was included in the annual report, commission chairman John T. Nielsen, said he believed "that the department is significantly underfunded" and promised that the commission would "do all we are able to improve funding."

