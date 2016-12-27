Salt Lake City police still looking for one suspect in shooting death of man found in car

Crime » Police arrest one man, still search for second suspect.

Salt Lake City police are investigating the death of a man who was shot inside a car at 300 E. Browning Ave. (1400 South).

The victim was identified by police as Sebastian Salgado, 19.

Police received a call of shots fired at 11:03 a.m. and arrived to find Salgado dead inside a car on the street, said SLCPD Det. Greg Wilking.

Neighbors reported seeing two men running south and west.

Police later arrested one man, 18-year-old Romeo Alyss Alvarez, late Tuesday. The second suspect, described as being around the same age, was still outstanding.

Wilking said investigators believe all three men arrived in the same car and that they have no connection to any home in the neighborhood.