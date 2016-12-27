Quantcast
Man shot to death inside car; Salt Lake City police looking for two suspects who fled on foot

Salt Lake City police on Tuesday morning were investigating the death of a man who was shot inside a car at 300 E. Browning Ave. (1400 South).

Police got a call of shots fired at 11:03 a.m. They arrived to find a man dead inside a car on the street, said SLCPD Det. Greg Wilking.

Neighbors reported seeing two men running south and west.

The suspects were described as a black male wearing a red jacket, and a Hispanic male wearing a black jacket. Each was described as being about 18 or 19 years old, police said.

Wilking said investigators believe all three men arrived in the same car and that they have no connection to any home in the neighborhood.

Police were canvassing the area using a dog in an attempt to track the suspects.

Wilking said the victim had been identified, but his name was being withheld until next of kin were notified.

