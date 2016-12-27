Icy mayhem on SR-201 greets Tuesday morning commuters

Black ice and multiple crashes turned Tuesday morning's commute on western Salt Lake County's State Route 201 into a frigid, miserable slog.

Between 6:30 a.m. and 8 a.m., Utah Highway Patrol troopers responded to more than half-a-dozen collisions along an 8-mile stretch the highway's eastbound lanes. No serious injuries were reported, but traffic into Salt Lake City was delayed 15 minutes or more in places.

Another accident on southbound Interstate 215 near 4700 South, about 7:40 a.m., closed down two right-hand lanes for about an hour, UHP reported.

remims@sltrib.com

Twitter: @remims