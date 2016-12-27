Utah forecast: UHP warns that post-storm ice making holiday travel treacherous

In the aftermath of the past holiday weekend's heavy snows, sub-freezing temperatures were keeping travel conditions treacherous.

"Once all that snow melts and freezes overnight, in the morning people see the roads have been cleared and think they also are dry — they don't realize there's a lot of black ice on the roads," Hopper said.

Troopers will once more be out in force as the year winds to its end, hoping they won't see a repeat of last weekend.

"We'll be ready for it, and we'll deal with whatever we get, when it comes," Hopper said, noting a milder winter storm has been forecast for Sunday through Monday.

Northern Utahns, continuing to shiver as they chip and shovel away accumulated snow and ice from sidewalks and driveways, will see Wednesday dawn cloudy with lows in the mid-teens. Highs will struggle to reach just 30 degrees, though that still was 5 degrees warmer than Tuesday's forecast.

A sunny Thursday will brings lows in the upper-teens and highs in the low-30s to the Salt Lake and Tooele valleys.

In southern Utah, winter continues its tradeoffs of sub-freezing lows for comparatively balmy afternoons. While forecasters offered Utah's Dixie overnight lows in the upper-20s, daytime highs will rise into the upper-40s to low-50s over the next couple days.

The danger of potentially deadly backcountry mountain snowslides was "considerable" for all the state's mountains on Tuesday, with the sole exception of the Uintas, rated at "moderate" by the Utah Avalanche Center.

Easing of storm activity meant the return of pollution-trapping air inversions to the state's urban valleys. The Utah Division of Air Quality rated particulate levels as "moderate" for Salt Lake, Davis, Utah, Weber, Box Elder and Cache counties through Wednesday, with the rest of the state's more rural areas earning "good" grades.

