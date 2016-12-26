Standoff ends, but police find no one inside Taylorsville home

A four-hour standoff was ended Monday evening after a SWAT team entered a Taylorsville home only to find it empty.

Unified Police had been at the home since about 2 p.m., after a woman called police to report an alleged assault during a domestic dispute, UPD Det. Chuck Malm said.

An officer tried to talk to a man outside the residence in the 1800 West block of 5000 South, but he ran inside and would not respond.

SWAT officers surrounded the home and made repeated attempts to contact the man without success, Malm said.

The 30-year-old man is a known fugitive from parole who is wanted on outstanding warrants for alleged felony crimes, including drug distribution and forgery, Malm said. The man is also known to have firearms and police believe he is affiliated with a gang.