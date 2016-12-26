Quantcast
Fresh snow, clear sky, holiday bring joy to Utah’s ski world

Solitude • Like many Utahns, Matt and Josh Sterner spent time on Christmas Day heaving snow from driveways and sidewalks.

Rather than curse the recent storms, though, the Salt Lake City brothers took advantage of the record-setting dump and spent Monday on their snowboards at Solitude Mountain Resort.

"It was decided when we were shoveling the walks," Matt explained. "Josh said, 'We're going boarding.' "

Plenty of others had the same idea. Utah's ski resorts were packed Monday with joyous skiers delighting in a trifecta of good fortune — fresh powder, blue skies and a day away from work. (Monday was the official Christmas holiday for most employers.)

Cars streamed, single file, up Big Cottonwood Canyon. Lots filled early and latecomers were forced to park on the side of the already-narrow mountain road.

The Sterner brothers said they were among the first in line when Solitude's lifts opened at 9 a.m. "Other than being a little cold, it's been a great day," Matt said. "It's been a great way to spend a day off."

A series of storms Friday through Sunday dumped copious amounts of snow in the mountains. Brian Head and Eagle Point resorts reported 72-hour totals of 43 and 42 inches, respectively. Powder Mountain Resort had 30; Deer Valley, 25; Snowbasin and Brighton, 24; Park City, 21; Solitude, 19; Snowbird, 18; and Sundance, 13.

Skiers weren't the only ones enjoying the snow and clear skies. Hills across the valley, including a large one at Sugar House Park, were filled with kids sailing down slopes on plastic sleds and inflated tubes.

But it was skiers, like Utahn Corbin Moore, who were in powder heaven.

"Snow that's light and fluffy," Moore beamed. "It's a nice Christmas present."

Salt Lake City residents Scott and Rebecca Lee, along with their children, Isaac, 16, and Georgia, 13, had already planned to take out-of-town guests to Solitude for a day of skiing when the snow started falling.

"We were ecstatic on Christmas Day during the storms," Scott said. "It was super-exciting knowing that snow was coming."

With the storms gone and the skies clear, both Georgia and Rebecca rated Monday's skiing a 10.

"It's a pretty magical day," Rebecca said.

But Isaac gave it only a 9. "Because my feet are a little cold," he said.

On a whim, Tiff Polmateer decided to head to the ski resort with friends Monday.

"I've been waiting for a bluebird day like this," said the excited Sandy resident. "And today is perfection."

kathys@sltrib.com

 

