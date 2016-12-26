Fresh snow, clear sky, holiday bring joy to Utah’s ski world

Cars streamed, single file, up Big Cottonwood Canyon. Lots filled early and latecomers were forced to park on the side of the already-narrow mountain road.

The Sterner brothers said they were among the first in line when Solitude's lifts opened at 9 a.m. "Other than being a little cold, it's been a great day," Matt said. "It's been a great way to spend a day off."

A series of storms Friday through Sunday dumped copious amounts of snow in the mountains. Brian Head and Eagle Point resorts reported 72-hour totals of 43 and 42 inches, respectively. Powder Mountain Resort had 30; Deer Valley, 25; Snowbasin and Brighton, 24; Park City, 21; Solitude, 19; Snowbird, 18; and Sundance, 13.

Skiers weren't the only ones enjoying the snow and clear skies. Hills across the valley, including a large one at Sugar House Park, were filled with kids sailing down slopes on plastic sleds and inflated tubes.

But it was skiers, like Utahn Corbin Moore, who were in powder heaven.

"Snow that's light and fluffy," Moore beamed. "It's a nice Christmas present."

Salt Lake City residents Scott and Rebecca Lee, along with their children, Isaac, 16, and Georgia, 13, had already planned to take out-of-town guests to Solitude for a day of skiing when the snow started falling.

"We were ecstatic on Christmas Day during the storms," Scott said. "It was super-exciting knowing that snow was coming."

With the storms gone and the skies clear, both Georgia and Rebecca rated Monday's skiing a 10.

"It's a pretty magical day," Rebecca said.

But Isaac gave it only a 9. "Because my feet are a little cold," he said.

On a whim, Tiff Polmateer decided to head to the ski resort with friends Monday.

"I've been waiting for a bluebird day like this," said the excited Sandy resident. "And today is perfection."

