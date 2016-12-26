Ogden church donates funds for bulletproof vests for police

Ogden • An Ogden church has donated funds to equip police officers with bulletproof vests.

The Standard-Examiner reports (http://bit.ly/2i5Joph ) that police Lt. Danielle Croyle said that Washington Heights Church donated $10,700 to the Police Benevolent Association, enough to pay for 79 outer-vests capable of stopping high-caliber weapons.

Pastor Jimi Pitts says the church also raised $4,000 to equip all Ogden officers with tourniquet kits. He says the police donations are among a series of projects the church undertook this year to show the community that it cares.

The church also recently fed the Ogden and South Ogden firefighters for a week, bought Christmas gifts for students at the Weber Basin Job Corps Center and packed meals for 2,800 people in the Philippines.