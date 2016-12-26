Petition urging Mormon Tabernacle Choir to snub Trump inaugural tops 15,000 signatures

LDS leaders announced last week that the choir would perform. Not all 360 singers will make the trip, but church officials have said about 215 are expected to volunteer.

The choir previously sang at swearing-in ceremonies for George H. W. Bush (1989), Richard Nixon (1969) and Lyndon Johnson (1965). It performed in inaugural parades for George W. Bush (2001), George H. W. Bush (1989) and Ronald Reagan (1981).

A lifetime Mormon, Randall Thacker launched the petition (http://bit.ly/2hlCY8p) within hours of the announcement.

"I've sensed a lot of grief around this issue, and I wanted to provide a place to express that," said Thacker, who splits his time between Utah and Washington, D.C., and is a past president of Affirmation, a support organization for gay Latter-day Saints."I'm happy to see my gut was right when it told me so many people felt the same way."

A majority of the petition's signers are Mormons from across the U.S. and around the world. Many express being "saddened and perplexed" by the decision to send the choir and urged church leaders to, "in the name of all that's holy," reconsider.

Belem Cartier, who was born and reared a Mormon in her home country of Mexico, said she was shocked that the choir would sing at Trump's Inauguration Day.

"It's not about politics, it's about principle," said Cartier, who now lives in North Salt Lake and is the mother of two young children. "He represents the bigotry and the racism that exist in America, and, as a church, we should be against that."

Cartier said she is troubled by the way the president-elect has spoken negatively about women, minorities and Mormons.

"I don't think he even knows anything about Mormons," she said. "I don't know why he would invite the Mormon Tabernacle Choir in the first place."

Cartier signed the petition in hopes that church leaders will take note of the objections expressed by members and keep the choir at home.

"I understand why they would accept. [The choir] has done it before, and it's a way we serve the country," she said. "But, on the other hand, what does it say about us as Mormons in general to be associated with this president?"

Gina Colvin, an LDS scholar and Maori writer in New Zealand, worries about what the choir's appearance at Trump's inaugural says to "Mormons who are Mexican, Chinese or from Muslim countries, or to people of color, like me, who find his racial politics vile and reprehensible?"

"It seems that Donald Trump endorses a return to a white colonial Americentric patriarchy," she wrote in an email, "and that the Mormon Tabernacle Choir would show up to support him with song speaks to me of how little moral care the church has for the international cultural and political diversity of our church."

Other petition signers are self-described friends of the faith, including a New York rabbi, who said he holds an affinity for Mormon values, including "honesty, truth and benevolence."

"Donald Trump continues to trample upon these values," the rabbi wrote. "For the majestic and glorious Mormon Tabernacle Choir to celebrate his inauguration, would be an endorsement of how he disregards the values that define Mormonism."