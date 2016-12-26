Quantcast
Petition decrying Mormon Tabernacle Choir’s performance at Trump inaugural nears 15,000 signatures

An online petition objecting to the Mormon Tabernacle Choir's plan to sing at the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump reached nearly 15,000 signatures Monday.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the world-renowned choir would perform at the Jan. 20 swearing-in ceremony at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Although not all 360 members of the choir will make the trip, the group expected 215 would volunteer.

The choir also sang at the swearing-in ceremonies for George H. W. Bush (1989), Richard Nixon (1969) and Lyndon Johnson (1965). It performed in inaugural parades for George W. Bush (2001), George H. W. Bush (1989) and Ronald Reagan (1981).

Within hours of the announcement last week, Randall Thacker, the former president of Affirmation, a gay Mormon group, launched the petition at http://bit.ly/2hlCY8p.

Thacker and other petitioners plan to personally deliver it to the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and LDS Church officials sometime this week.

Most of the signatures are from Latter-day Saints, according to a news release from petition backers.

An LDS Church spokesman previously acknowledged some controversy over the choir's appearance at the inauguration.

"Response to the announcement has been mixed, with people expressing both opposition and support," Eric Hawkins said in a prepared statement. He also noted, however, the choir's long tradition of performing for presidents of both parties, calling it a "demonstration of our support for freedom, civility and the peaceful transition of power."

Trump struggled to finally carry Utah, headquarters of the LDS Church. The Republican nominee got 45.5 percent of the vote to Democrat Hillary Clinton's 27.5 percent, while independent Mormon conservative Evan McMullin garnered 21.5 percent.

