Petition decrying Mormon Tabernacle Choir’s performance at Trump inaugural nears 15,000 signatures

An online petition objecting to the Mormon Tabernacle Choir's plan to sing at the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump reached nearly 15,000 signatures Monday.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the world-renowned choir would perform at the Jan. 20 swearing-in ceremony at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Although not all 360 members of the choir will make the trip, the group expected 215 would volunteer.

The choir also sang at the swearing-in ceremonies for George H. W. Bush (1989), Richard Nixon (1969) and Lyndon Johnson (1965). It performed in inaugural parades for George W. Bush (2001), George H. W. Bush (1989) and Ronald Reagan (1981).