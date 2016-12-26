Quantcast
Online petition decrying Motab’s Trump inaugural gig nears 15,000 signatures

By connect
First Published      Updated 1 minute ago

An online petition blasting the Mormon Tabernacle Choir to accepting an invitation to sing at the inaugurations of President-Elect Donald Trump and Vice President-Elect Michael Pence had reached nearly 15,000 signatures Monday.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the world-renowned choir would perform for the Jan. 20 swearing-in ceremonies at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Although not all 360 members of the choir will make the trip, the group expected 215 would volunteer.

The choir also sang at the swearing-in ceremonies for George H. W. Bush (1989), Richard Nixon (1969) and Lyndon Johnson (1965). It performed in inaugural parades for George W. Bush (2001), George H. W. Bush (1989) and Ronald Reagan (1981).

Within hours of the announcement last week, Randall Thacker, the former president of Affirmation, a gay Mormon group, launched the petition at http://bit.ly/2hlCY8p.

Thacker and other petitioners plan to personally deliver it to the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and LDS officials sometime this week.

Trump struggled to finally win the electors in Utah, home of the of the LDS Church. The Republican got 45.5 percent of the vote to Democrat Hillary Clinton's 27.5 percent, while independent Mormon conservative Evan McMullin garnered 21.5 percent.

