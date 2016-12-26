Lindon lifts 3-day ‘boil order’ for water users

Finally, the 11,000 residents of the Utah County town of Lindon can drink their water again without boiling it first.

Still, the Lindon Water Department recommended some initial steps before resuming direct-from-the-tap use — flushing pipes and faucets; discarding ice in trays and sanitize the trays before refilling with water; running hot water faucets until they turn cold, in order to empty water heaters; running water through other appliances and filters a full cycle; and if you have a water softening system, running that, too, through a full regeneration cycle.

The city had issued a boil order for water customers on Friday afternoon after testing revealed E. coli contamination in the system. Test results received late Christmas afternoon showed the bacteria was gone.