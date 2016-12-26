Quantcast
West Valley City cops hunt for Christmas party shooter

By connect
First Published      Updated 34 minutes ago

West Valley City police were on the hunt Monday for a shooting suspect after he apparently escaped a party house they had surrounded.

Public safety dispatchers confirmed that WVCPD officers rushed to the scene of the shooting, a home at 2480 W. Robin Road (about 3150 South) at 6:39 a.m. They secured the scene and went inside but found the suspect already had fled.

The officers were dispatched after the male victim showed up at Jordan Valley-West Hospital with a gunshot wound to the hip. WVCPD Sgt. Kevin McLachlen charactered the injury as non-life threatening; the 40-year-old victim was in fair condition.

The shooting occurred during as a Christmas party stretched into Monday morning. Police do not believe the victim knew his attacker. The victim and the suspect, described initially only as a middle-aged Latino, had been arguing when the suspect pulled a handgun and opened fire.

No one else was hurt.

McLachlen said detectives were interviewing the victim and other party-goers in an effort to further identify the suspect.

Anyone with information on the incident should call WVCPD at 801-840-4000.

remims@sltrib.com

Twitter: @remims

 

