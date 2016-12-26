West Valley City cops hunt for Christmas party shooter

West Valley City police were on the hunt Monday for a shooting suspect after he apparently escaped a party house they had surrounded.

Public safety dispatchers confirmed that WVCPD officers rushed to the scene of the shooting, a home at 2480 W. Robin Road (about 3150 South) at 6:39 a.m. They secured the scene and went inside but found the suspect already had fled.

The officers were dispatched after the male victim showed up at Jordan Valley-West Hospital with a gunshot wound to the hip. WVCPD Sgt. Kevin McLachlen charactered the injury as non-life threatening; the 40-year-old victim was in fair condition.