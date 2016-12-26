Wild Christmas Day chase on I-15 lands Utah couple behind bars

A Christmas Day near-miss with Millard County sheriff's cruiser, a subsequent sliding, 32-mile-long chase on Interstate 15, and a SWAT standoff ended up with a Utah couple behind bars.
The sheriff's office said a deputy spotted a black Toyota Tacoma pickup truck, pulling a small trailer, traveling in excess of 75 mph on snowpacked I-15 about 7:25 a.m. Sunday, 7 miles south of Fillmore.
The pickup truck, its trailer fish-tailing on the ice, nearly struck the deputy's vehicle when he attempted to pull it over. A pursuit ensued at "speeds well beyond the posted speed limit," the sheriff's office reported, during which the suspects passed other vehicles using the emergency lane.