Utah forecast: Christmas storm relents, leaves state under blanket of snow, ice

Salt Lake City's 8 inches was certainly noteworthy, but paled in comparison to Payson's 13 inches, the 12-inch total for Salem, the 10-inch blankets of white that smothered Springville, Sandy and Cottonwood Heights, or even Logan's 9 inches.

But none of those impressive snowfalls could boast faced with the depths recorded in the state's mountains, where Brian Head and Eagle Point resorts reported 72-hour totals of 43 and 42 inches, respectively; Powder Mountain Resort 30; Deer Valley 25; Snowbasin and Brighton resorts 24 inches; Park City 21; Solitude 19; Snowbird 18; and Sundance 13 inches.

Monday dawned along the Wasatch Front with thermometers tumbling into the low-teens ahead of a forecast daytime highs in the mid-20s. Tuesday, after waking to frigid temperatures in the single digits to low- teens, struggled to flirt with 30 degrees.

Not until Wednesday, which begins with lows in the upper-teens, will the Salt Lake and Tooele valleys top freezing, though winds of 10-20 mph will make it feel much colder.

Southern Utah seems to have reached a bargain with Old Man Winter, ceding overnight lows in the 20s for daytime highs near 50 degrees in the afternoons extending into the midweek under mostly clear, sunny skies.

The Utah Division of Air Quality rated the entire state as "green," or healthy when it came to particulate pollution levels expected over the next couple days.

Still, the Utah Avalanche Center began Monday by warning of "high"risk for potentially deadly backcountry mountain snowslides in the mountains above Logan. Avalanche danger was "considerable" for the Ogden, Salt Lake, Uintas, Provo, Moab and Abajo mountains, with only central Utah's Skyline district at "low" risk.

The Utah Department of Transportation, citing "residual icy roads," on Monday cautioned drivers to be especially careful navigating the region's interstates and highways. Both U.S. 191, along the Utah-Wyoming border, and State Route 143, from Brian Head to Mammoth Creek, remained closed as of dawn Monday.

