String of crimes involving Utah teens show no common link

Here's a look at the cases:

Rehab worker killed

A teenager from Arizona is accused of killing a counselor at a southern Utah ranch for troubled teens.

Investigators say 17-year-old Clay Brewer told police he lost his mind because he was addicted to pills, had attempted suicide and felt his parents didn't love him after they sent him to the ranch.

Charging documents say Brewer liked 61-year-old victim Jimmy Woolsey before attacking him with a metal stick on Dec. 6. A second staffer who was attacked survived.

The Associated Press does not typically name juvenile defendants, but Brewer has been charged as an adult.

Gun fired at school

Police say a 15-year-old brought two guns to school and fired a round into a classroom ceiling before his parents arrived and disarmed him, likely preventing bloodshed.

Prosecutors say he hid the shotgun and handgun under a long coat and also carried two boxes of ammunition to the school in Bountiful on Dec. 1. Investigators have said the teenager pointed the shotgun at his neck before his mother and father managed to bring him into a hallway and remove the weapons.

Locker room stabbing

Five students in Orem were wounded when a classmate brought knives and long wooden sticks to school.

Police said the 16-year-old planned the Nov. 15 attack using videos he found on YouTube, and went to the locker room to find a large group of students. Police say he told officers he'd had suicidal and harmful thoughts since he was very young.