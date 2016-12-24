Utah’s state liquor stores see pre-Christmas crush

Santa's happy with milk, but some people want something a little harder for the holidays.
Utah's state-run liquor stores served droves of Utahns rushing to buy bubbly and other booze before their 6 p.m. closure on Christmas Eve.
Although the day before Thanksgiving is usually the year's busiest day at the state's 44 stores, lines were so long Friday and Saturday that some Utahns took to social media to express their frustration.
Among them: state Sen. Jim Dabakis, D-Salt Lake City, who has advocated for scrapping the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control and privatizing liquor sales.
Sad truth, I think the legislature has no idea what a horrendous mess the DABC is. Or, they want it that way. #utpol pic.twitter.com/w7I5G7unKk Out of champagne at Cottonwood Store. December 23, 4:30pm. Repeated all across Utah! End the incompetent state monopoly at DABC! #utpol pic.twitter.com/VKZNXjge8Y Reports of horrendous service @DABC from all across Utah. But, DABC doesn't care, they are a monopoly! Privatize DABC #utpol pic.twitter.com/X3dAE0Ps8W
