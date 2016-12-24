Utah’s state liquor stores see pre-Christmas crush

Santa's happy with milk, but some people want something a little harder for the holidays.

Utah's state-run liquor stores served droves of Utahns rushing to buy bubbly and other booze before their 6 p.m. closure on Christmas Eve.

Although the day before Thanksgiving is usually the year's busiest day at the state's 44 stores, lines were so long Friday and Saturday that some Utahns took to social media to express their frustration.

Among them: state Sen. Jim Dabakis, D-Salt Lake City, who has advocated for scrapping the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control and privatizing liquor sales.