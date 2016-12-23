Man charged in April death of Kearns bicyclist

A 53-year-old man was charged Thursday with negligently causing the death of bicyclist in Kearns in April.

Joseph Thomas Sanchez, of Kearns, was charged in 3rd District Court with driving under the influence of a controlled substance and causing death, a second-degree felony, and driving on a denied license, a class C misdemeanor.

On April 10, he was driving at about 9 p.m. and failed to yield to a bicyclist, 57-year-old Connie Stewart Marconato, who was crossing the street at the intersection of 5415 South and Northwest Avenue (4725 West), charges state. Marconato died from her injuries.

Sanchez allegedly admitted to police that he had consumed marijuana, the charges state, and a blood sample taken from him about two and a half hours after the crash tested positive for marijuana and methamphetamine.