Boil order issued for water in Lindon

Lindon officials issued an emergency boil order Friday after E. coli was detected in a water sample taken from the city.

Local businesses, residents and visitors are instructed to boil tap water or use bottled water for cooking, drinking, brushing teeth and washing dishes "until further notice," a news release from the city said.

E. coli can cause stomach or intestinal illness, the release said, and the bacteria can get into the water supply when "increased run-off enters the drinking water source ... following heavy rains," when a pipe bursts or when the water treatment process fails.

"We are sorry for this inconvenience during the holiday weekend but had one of our routine water samples come back from the lab as E.coli positive," a Lindon city Facebook post says. "Additional samples are being taken after we chlorinate and flush the system."