Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

After E. coli was found in water, Lindon boil order may last through Christmas weekend

By connect
First Published      Last Updated Dec 24 2016 04:14 pm

An emergency boil order issued Friday by Lindon officials after E. coli was detected in a water sample taken from the city could be in effect through the Christmas weekend.

City officials said Saturday afternoon that results from recent samples might not be available until Sunday afternoon.

"Please prepare your household and get water bottles or other items from stores while they are still open today," a city news release said. "We're asking residents to please share this information and help inform those who may not use social media or have computers."

The order affects Lindon City water customers only. Other city water systems to use and Orem City will fill small containers with water at any of its fire stations for people who are in need and unable to boil their water before consumption, the news release says.

Under the order, local businesses, residents and visitors are instructed to boil tap water or use bottled water for cooking, drinking, brushing teeth and washing dishes.

E. coli can cause stomach or intestinal illness, an earlier release said, and the bacteria can get into the water supply when "increased run-off enters the drinking water source ... following heavy rains," when a pipe bursts or when the water treatment process fails.

"We are sorry for this inconvenience during the holiday weekend but had one of our routine water samples come back from the lab as E.coli positive," a Lindon city Facebook post says. "Additional samples are being taken after we chlorinate and flush the system."

The city will post updates to Facebook to inform residents when tap water is safe again.

Facts and frequently asked questions are posted on the Utah Department of Environmental Quality website.

mnoble@sltrib.com

Twitter: @mnoblenews

 

COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT      ()