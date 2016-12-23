After E. coli was found in water, Lindon boil order may last through Christmas weekend

An emergency boil order issued Friday by Lindon officials after E. coli was detected in a water sample taken from the city could be in effect through the Christmas weekend.

City officials said Saturday afternoon that results from recent samples might not be available until Sunday afternoon.

"Please prepare your household and get water bottles or other items from stores while they are still open today," a city news release said. "We're asking residents to please share this information and help inform those who may not use social media or have computers."

The order affects Lindon City water customers only. Other city water systems to use and Orem City will fill small containers with water at any of its fire stations for people who are in need and unable to boil their water before consumption, the news release says.